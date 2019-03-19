Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,441 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Covanta worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,686,000 after buying an additional 90,234 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 2,423.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 168,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 162,100 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Covanta in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Covanta from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

CVA stock remained flat at $$17.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 372,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,403. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -172.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Covanta had a net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

In other news, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,186.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

