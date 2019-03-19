Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cousins Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Bank of America set a $11.00 price target on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.