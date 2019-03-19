CoTrader Price Down 23.6% This Week (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. CoTrader has a total market cap of $0.00 and $54,660.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $708.79 or 0.17507205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00054248 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000360 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00001217 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

CoTrader Token Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 18,175,595,886 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.