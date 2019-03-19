COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (CICOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.76. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, management, and financing businesses worldwide. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, vessel management and manning, freight forwarding and transportation, liner agency, shipping agency, marine, vessel owning and chartering, and other international sea transportation services.

