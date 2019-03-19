Correvio Pharma’s (CORV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) in a research note released on Friday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

“We maintain our Buy rating of Correvio and our 12-month price target of $10.50 per share. We derive our price target based on the average of two valuation methods: (1) price-sales multiple analysis applying a 4x multiple to our 2025 risk- adjusted revenue estimate discounted at 12%; and (2) price-earnings multiple analysis applying an 18x multiple to our 2025 estimated earnings discounted at 12%. (1) commercial; (2) clinical; (3) partnership; (4) financial; and (5) intellectual property.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Correvio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

CORV opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.05. Correvio Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $149.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 68.98% and a negative return on equity of 294.35%. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORV. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 333,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 54,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm.

