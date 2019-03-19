Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in CVS Health by 12,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 972,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,712,000 after buying an additional 964,854 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,018,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $709,914,000 after buying an additional 659,975 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 5,579.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,161,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $721,192,000 after buying an additional 9,000,188 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

In other CVS Health news, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $11,486,046.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,283,676.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $5,010,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and sold 412,039 shares worth $27,326,012. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

