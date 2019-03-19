Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,556,801 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the February 15th total of 2,422,163 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,250 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 167,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 91,100 shares during the period. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,710,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after buying an additional 325,657 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 1,256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 152,476 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLRS. HSBC upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.85 to $6.21 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Imperial Capital upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.54.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.87 million, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 71 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 12 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 319 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States and Central America.

