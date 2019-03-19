Contrasting TranSwitch (TXCCQ) and NVIDIA (NVDA)

TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TranSwitch and NVIDIA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NVIDIA $11.72 billion 8.74 $4.14 billion $6.07 27.83

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than TranSwitch.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TranSwitch and NVIDIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A NVIDIA 2 10 24 0 2.61

NVIDIA has a consensus target price of $206.19, suggesting a potential upside of 22.04%. Given NVIDIA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than TranSwitch.

Dividends

NVIDIA pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. TranSwitch does not pay a dividend. NVIDIA pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NVIDIA has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

TranSwitch has a beta of -1.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of TranSwitch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of NVIDIA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TranSwitch and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A NVIDIA 35.35% 41.78% 28.78%

Summary

NVIDIA beats TranSwitch on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TranSwitch Company Profile

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units. The Tegra Processor segment provides processors that are primarily designed to enable branded platforms – DRIVE and SHIELD; DRIVE AGX automotive computers and software stacks, which offer self-driving capabilities; Clara AGX for intelligent medical instruments; SHIELD devices and services designed for mobile-cloud in home entertainment, AI, and gaming applications; and Jetson AGX, an AI computing platform for robotics and other embedded use. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

