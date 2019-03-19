Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Contango Oil & Gas Company (NASDAQ:MCF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Contango Oil & Gas’ earnings. Contango Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Contango Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Contango Oil & Gas.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Contango Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

Shares of MCF opened at $3.60 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $7.32.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

