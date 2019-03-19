ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,672 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 54,716.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,236,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $947,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214,426 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,059.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,910,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781,667 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 85.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,596,351 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $665,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $710,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,981,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,106,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,260 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NYSE COP opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $53.38 and a 1-year high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

