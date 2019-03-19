ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 54,716.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,236,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $947,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214,426 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,059.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,910,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781,667 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 85.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,596,351 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $665,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $710,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,981,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,106,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $53.38 and a 52 week high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/conocophillips-cop-shares-bought-by-natixis-advisors-l-p.html.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.