Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $613,000 Position in Tower International Inc (TOWR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tower International were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tower International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Tower International in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tower International in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tower International in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,620,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tower International by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower International alerts:

TOWR opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Tower International Inc has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.09.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.40). Tower International had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $377.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Tower International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tower International Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. Tower International’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOWR. ValuEngine upgraded Tower International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tower International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tower International in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on Tower International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd-has-613000-position-in-tower-international-inc-towr.html.

Tower International Profile

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.