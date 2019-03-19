Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in MarineMax Inc (HZO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HZO shares. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of MarineMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of MarineMax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.39 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $101,371.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.91. MarineMax Inc has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $26.11.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.03 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MarineMax Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

