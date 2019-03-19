Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of RCI Hospitality worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 54.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 466,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,804,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 18.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.89. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $34.84.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $44.02 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

RCI Hospitality declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

RICK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

