Comparing ICC (ICCH) & HCI Group (HCI)

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get ICC alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ICC and HCI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A HCI Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

HCI Group has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.63%. Given HCI Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HCI Group is more favorable than ICC.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 2.23% 1.86% 0.75% HCI Group 8.14% 13.68% 3.17%

Volatility and Risk

ICC has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCI Group has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICC and HCI Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $51.16 million 0.87 $890,000.00 N/A N/A HCI Group $231.29 million 1.54 $17.73 million $3.23 12.87

HCI Group has higher revenue and earnings than ICC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of ICC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of HCI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HCI Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. ICC does not pay a dividend. HCI Group pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HCI Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

HCI Group beats ICC on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It also rents real estate properties. The company markets its products through a network of 160 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc. primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.