Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $17.00.

BVN stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

