Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,794 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,218,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $905,827,000 after buying an additional 6,343,995 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $73,275,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,061,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $782,797,000 after buying an additional 1,516,386 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $33,141,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $24,962,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

NYSE PAA opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.09. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,794 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-sells-2794-shares-of-plains-all-american-pipeline-l-p-paa.html.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.