Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 12,515 Shares of USG Co. (USG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of USG Co. (NYSE:USG) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in USG were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USG. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in USG during the 4th quarter worth $3,754,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USG by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,741,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,616,000 after buying an additional 93,079 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of USG by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of USG in the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of USG by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

In related news, VP Jeanette A. Press sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $151,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,009.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USG stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. USG Co. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

USG (NYSE:USG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). USG had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.50 million. Equities analysts expect that USG Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USG

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

