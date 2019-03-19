Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in CBS Co. (CBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,024 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CBS were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBS. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of CBS by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,098 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBS by 787.9% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBS by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of CBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CBS in a report on Monday, February 4th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of CBS in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBS in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CBS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

In other news, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $235,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,780.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,469.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBS opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CBS Co. has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $59.59.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The media conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. CBS had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 83.61%. CBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. CBS’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

