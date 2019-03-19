Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,122 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 1,381.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $177,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKK opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $15.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-buys-2122-shares-of-blackrock-municipal-2020-term-trust-bkk.html.

About Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.