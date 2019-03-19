Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 109,443 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,788,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $144,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Yale University lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 392.0% in the third quarter. Yale University now owns 8,473,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,393,000 after buying an additional 6,751,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,228.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,641,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,057,000 after buying an additional 6,141,916 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,421.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,502,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,586,000 after buying an additional 3,363,174 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 7,533,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,891,000 after buying an additional 2,980,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,946,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,668,000 after buying an additional 2,692,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

