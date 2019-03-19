Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sells 700 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (CHT)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia cut its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,345,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,142,000 after buying an additional 191,815 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 689,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 53,031 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 17,593.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 50,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,668 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,747,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

NYSE:CHT opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.13. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 9.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

