Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sells 4,100 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia decreased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in First Solar were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in First Solar by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,191 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 36,572 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar by 730.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 119,425 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 105,050 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.57.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.52 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $64,330.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,887 shares in the company, valued at $455,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $37,451.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,296 shares in the company, valued at $660,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,662 shares of company stock worth $458,862 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Solar to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of First Solar to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

