Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,858,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,746,000 after purchasing an additional 447,110 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Umpqua by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 12,375,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,944 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,439,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,552 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,554,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Umpqua by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $167,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMPQ stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.36 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

