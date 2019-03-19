Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.43 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Shares of CBSH opened at $61.90 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $345.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $201,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,901.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $448,625.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,527,479.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,836 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

