Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,496 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $139,560.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $30,039.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,918 shares of company stock valued at $33,986,876. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, December 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $40.52. The stock has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

