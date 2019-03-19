Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,375,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,908,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,378 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 132,526,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,692,759,000 after acquiring an additional 509,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,314,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,366,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 363.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 122,675,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,343,930,000 after acquiring an additional 96,201,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,684,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,298,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $187.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $40.52.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

In other news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 275,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $10,205,359.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,080,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $7,700,578.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 817,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,337,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,918 shares of company stock worth $33,986,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

