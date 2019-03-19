Cohbar (CWBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of CWBR stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,356. Cohbar has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohbar stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohbar Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Cohbar worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Cohbar

CohBar, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

