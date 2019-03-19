Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODA opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Coda Octopus Group has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CODA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coda Octopus Group stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Coda Octopus Group worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

