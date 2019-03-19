Coatue Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,245 Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNKN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 6,312.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,073,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,041,048 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.83 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In related news, insider John L. Clare sold 17,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,181,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNKN shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. OTR Global cut Dunkin Brands Group to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.05.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

