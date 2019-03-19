Coatue Management LLC Has $445,000 Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 14,173.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,131,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,102,562 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $164,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRI stock opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.38 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Maxim Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.35.

WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/coatue-management-llc-has-445000-stake-in-darden-restaurants-inc-dri.html.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.