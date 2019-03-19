CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Receives $53.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $434,074.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,204.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 60,837.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,982,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957,527 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $628,406,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 370.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,348,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $84,079,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $80,790,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

