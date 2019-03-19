CML Group Ltd (CGR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on April 11th

CML Group Ltd (ASX:CGR) declared a interim dividend on Saturday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

ASX:CGR opened at A$0.52 ($0.37) on Tuesday. CML Group has a fifty-two week low of A$0.40 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.67 ($0.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.82. The stock has a market cap of $103.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.76.

About CML Group

CML Group Limited provides financial management and payroll services. It operates through Finance, Equipment Finance, and Other Services segments. The Finance segment offers invoice financing or receivables finance services. The Equipment Finance segment provides equipment finance, including loans secured against equipment.

