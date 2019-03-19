Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) CFO Charles A. Deignan Purchases 10,000 Shares

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) CFO Charles A. Deignan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,844.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -1.13. Clearside Biomedical Inc has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 712.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 253,981 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 31.6% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 875,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 210,131 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 40.2% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 606,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema.
