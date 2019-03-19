Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) CFO Charles A. Deignan Purchases 10,000 Shares

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) CFO Charles A. Deignan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,844.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -1.13. Clearside Biomedical Inc has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 712.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 253,981 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 31.6% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 875,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 210,131 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 40.2% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 606,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) CFO Charles A. Deignan Purchases 10,000 Shares” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/clearside-biomedical-inc-clsd-cfo-charles-a-deignan-purchases-10000-shares.html.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.