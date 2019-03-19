City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of City Office REIT worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 601.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,690,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,960 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,672,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 791,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,957,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,702,000 after purchasing an additional 398,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,558,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after purchasing an additional 365,328 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after purchasing an additional 365,328 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,140.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Tylee bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. City Office REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIO. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded City Office REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.3 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

