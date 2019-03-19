Citigroup Inc. Sells 229 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHE. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 206,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $89.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.0239 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

