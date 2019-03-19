Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,161 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,369.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,578,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,839,000 after buying an additional 41,535,375 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5,064.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,038,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 39,262,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,154,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,972,000 after buying an additional 604,791 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,225,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,417,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,152,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,679,000 after buying an additional 350,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The company has a market cap of $167.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Standpoint Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

In other news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

