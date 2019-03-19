Citigroup Inc. Buys 7,802 Shares of Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 295,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after buying an additional 87,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,357,000 after buying an additional 169,985 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthequity news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $243,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $536,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,090. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Healthequity from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.85.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $82.87 on Tuesday. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $101.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Healthequity had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthequity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

