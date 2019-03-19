Citigroup Inc. Acquires 775 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KALU. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

KALU opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $119.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $426,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.43.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

