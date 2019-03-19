Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Citi Trends worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $2,412,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 47,988 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth $1,296,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.47. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/citi-trends-inc-ctrn-shares-sold-by-coatue-management-llc.html.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.