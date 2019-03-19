Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,872 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 98.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,328,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,271,000 after buying an additional 657,662 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $20,366,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 801,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,605,000 after buying an additional 412,921 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 48.7% during the third quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,125,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,438,000 after buying an additional 368,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 476,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after buying an additional 257,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

In related news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 6,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $274,878.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $118,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,870 shares of company stock valued at $799,247 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

