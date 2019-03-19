CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 96.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Superior Energy Services during the third quarter valued at about $159,000.

Superior Energy Services stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.35. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $12.73.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $539.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 40.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Superior Energy Services from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Superior Energy Services in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

In other Superior Energy Services news, Director James M. Funk acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,047.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Superior Energy Services Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

