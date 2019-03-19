Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Holdings Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,849 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

