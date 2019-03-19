Christopher & Banks (CBK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Dougherty & Co

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Christopher & Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Christopher & Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:CBK opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.73. Christopher & Banks has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.16.

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.29 million during the quarter. Christopher & Banks had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Christopher & Banks will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Duskin acquired 55,532 shares of Christopher & Banks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $33,874.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Retail Opportunity Fu Macellum bought 154,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $95,922.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 250,246 shares of company stock worth $148,597 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Christopher & Banks stock. Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 955,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. Virginia National Bank owned 2.49% of Christopher & Banks as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 40 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

