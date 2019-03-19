Chevron Co. (CVX) Stake Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,326,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,503 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,104,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,113,352,000 after acquiring an additional 179,653 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,877,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 592.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 25,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $135.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Chevron stock opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $42.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $592,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,740. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

