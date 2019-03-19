Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Holdings Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 155,432 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Chesapeake Energy worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHK opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.44. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Robert D. Lawler bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,154,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,219.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas L. Ryan bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 563,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,969.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,530,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHK. UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.72 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

