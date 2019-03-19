Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.67. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Get Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of LNG opened at $69.70 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.