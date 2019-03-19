Chart Industries (GTLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.68

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.68 and last traded at $92.76, with a volume of 3950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.92.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.56 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $290.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 8,500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $721,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,686,000 after purchasing an additional 74,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,133,000 after purchasing an additional 80,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,040,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,133,000 after purchasing an additional 80,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 580.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 941,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,214,000 after purchasing an additional 802,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1,114.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 745,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,509,000 after purchasing an additional 684,498 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Chart Industries (GTLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.68” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/chart-industries-gtls-hits-new-52-week-high-at-93-68.html.

About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.