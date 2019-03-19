Chaarat Gold (CGH) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) shares rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.55 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35). Approximately 212,116 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 73,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.85 ($0.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.63. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73.

In related news, insider Martin Andersson bought 125,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($49,000.39). Insiders have acquired a total of 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,700,000 in the last ninety days.

About Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company. The company primarily engages in the development of Chaarat project located in the Sandalash River valley, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

