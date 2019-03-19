Cerus (CERS) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cerus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cerus has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $855.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.74 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $50,420.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 23,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $48,224.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,647 shares of company stock valued at $254,880. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cerus by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

